Boost for rural tourism and local economies in Tipp

Over €100,000 has been given to Tipperary to develop and upgrade forest parks, walking trails and outdoor amenities.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has today announced overall funding of €3 million nationwide.

Marlfield is the only site included on the list for upgrades locally with over €23,000 going towards a major trail upgrade.

17 areas in the Premier will benefit from maintenance funding with the highest allocation of €13,824 for Glengarra, while the Devils Bit trail will receive over €11,500 .

This money is designed to boost rural tourism and local economies.