Appeal for return of missing tourism sign from south Tipp village

A concrete plinth has gone missing in Clogheen.

The plinth was erected outside the community hall to show the map of the loop walk around the area.

Local activist, PJ English says the structure is heavy and would have been difficult to remove, and it also wouldn’t have much monetary value.

Speaking on Tipp FM, Mr English said that he can’t imagine what use anyone would have for this piece.

“No one else could use it, it’s Clogheen Loop, it has all the names of the different townlands on the loop and no one else could use it. So we’re just baffled as to where it’s gone and hopefully someone will put a bit of precedence to it. The place on the pier is looking naked without it.”