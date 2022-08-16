2,000 per day visiting the Rock of Cashel

Visitor numbers at the Rock of Cashel have seen a significant rise this year.

Up to the weekend of the 7th of August 170,367 people were recorded through the doors at the Rock.

This accounts for a 69% increase on last year when President of the Cashel Chamber of Commerce Martin Lynch said there was a drop off due to Covid.

He says it is hugely positive to see almost 2,000 people on average in the area daily and it’s a huge boost to the economy.

“I suppose those numbers are a bit inflated but comparing it back to a non-Covid year they are not too far behind where they were… it’s fantastic for the town, if you walk through Cashel especially today the main street is flooded with people in and out of the shops… there’s a real buzz around the place.”

However he also commented that once again this highlights the need for more accommodation in the Cashel and the surrounding areas.

He says there is no capacity left in many of the hotels and B&B’s in the town and surrounding areas and another hotel is really what is needed.

Speaking about the heatwave and people travelling to the South East he says the use of campervans has helped.

“There’s a huge influx of European tourists… we’ve seen a huge increase in campervans… that’s kind of a help with the accommodation issues.”