Tipperary woman encourages conversations about organ donation

A Tipperary woman is encouraging people to have a conversation about organ donation.

This week marks Organ Donor Awareness Week,organized by the Irish Kidney Association, and the key message of the campaign is to ‘Share Your Wishes’.

Alison McCarthy Fogarty is from Tipp Town and has been receiving dialysis for over seven years.

In 2014 she underwent a failed kidney transplant, which she says was totally devastating.

She has now been back on the transplant list for 8 months and says it would change her life.

Alison wants people to think about discussing organ donation with their families :

” It’s not a pleasant thing to sit down and talk to your family about the morbid sides of dying.”

“If they could at all just have that simple conversation with their own families just to let them know what you’re wishes are. What you’d like to do.”

” These cards save lives.”