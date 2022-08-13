Tipperary will play host to the 16 National and International Roses later this afternoon.

Tipperary Rose Aisling O’Donovan will bring the tour to Clonmel at 4pm today where a reception will be held at the Hotel Minella.

The Fethard native began her travels around the country earlier this week and now in conjunction with Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Tourism will tour the Premier county and show the others what it has to offer.

They will be greeted by Cathaoirleach of the council Roger Kennedy before being shown the many treasures that Tipp has to offer.

This year’s Rose of Tralee Festival will then take place from August 19th – August 23rd, with the Live TV shows broadcasted on the 22nd and 23rd .