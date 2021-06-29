Tipperary vet says the sector is in crisis

Veterinary recruitment is in crisis and vets are close to burnout and suffering mental ill health, according to a Tipperary vet.

This is the stark warning from Mairead Leahy of Arra Vets, as practices struggle to fill positions.

She told Tipp FM News that vets who qualify here from UCD are travelling abroad for better working conditions and that the industry is in crisis.

“That work life balance, where you’re on call, running around 24/7, it’s not good for anyone and it’s not good for the standard of veterinary medicine either.

“There is a complete burnout in the veterinary world, like that’s the main issue, it’s not lack of vets.

“There’s just a complete burnout, vets have just reached their limit. That tradition of staying in work until 8 or 9 o clock at night is gone, people don’t want that.

“Veterinary career has the highest suicide rate of all careers.”