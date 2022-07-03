Tipperary to take on Offaly in the All-Ireland minor hurling final today

Today is the day for the Tipperary minor hurling team.

The reigning Munster champions take on Leinster champions Offaly in this year’s All-Ireland minor hurling final, with throw-in at 1.30pm in Nowlan Park.

Both teams are undefeated all year coming into today’s decider, with a capacity crowd of 27,000 people expected in attendance today.

Former Tipperary hurler Shane McGrath says this Tipperary team has got great qualities.

“A real pride in the jersey, something maybe you don’t speak about when you’re talking about younger teams, but this group just seems to love playing for Tipp. They seem to have a great heart, a never-say-die attitude, and a great work rate all around the field. I think that’s what it is for me.

“With this group, it’s the pride they have in each other. and that work rate that they have. They’re coming up against a group now that, if you’re talking about work rate, if one team defines it as well in the minor championships, Offaly really defines work rate.”

We’ll have live commentary of today’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to O’Sullivan Insurances, Clonmel.