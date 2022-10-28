Tipperary Sports Partnership gets €220,000 funding boost

Tipperary Sports partnership has received a funding boost of €220,000 this week.

This money comes as part of the €6.1 million allocation being made available for a wide range of sports and physical activities as part of the programme for government

In total 6 initiatives or projects across the premier county have been successful.

The largest of the allocations is €100,000 which has been awarded to encourage innovation by the local partnership when it comes to getting more people of all levels involved in sport.

Other areas that will benefit include €27,000 for Disability Projects and €13,000 to the Get Girls Active Programme.