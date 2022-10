The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit issued a fine to a driver for parking in a disabled bay in Thurles today.

The taxi car did not have a permit displayed, and the driver was fined €150 as part of #OperationEnable.

The Gardaí Facebok page confirmed that the fare was not a permit holder either.

Gardaí are reminding the public to leave disabled parking bays free for permit holders.