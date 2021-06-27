Tipperary Libraries launch new sensory toy and resource lending service

A new sensory toy and resource lending service has been launched by Tipperary libraries.

This is aimed at children and their parents and eliminates the cost of purchasing toys that fit in with a child’s interests and needs.

Borrowers must have a referral letter from a professional working with them, such as an occupational therapist, speech and language therapist, physio, medical practitioner or resource teacher.

Looking ahead, all Tipperary libraries will have quiet spaces and quiet times set up.

Clonmel and Roscrea libraries both already have dedicated sensory units.