Tipperary influencer encouraging people to join local charity swim

A Tipperary influencer is encouraging people to join a local charity swim for Women’s Aid.

Clóda Scanlon has organised the dip for the 27th of December and all donations will go towards the organisation which supports female victims of domestic violence.

This event will begin at 11am on Tuesday at Two Mile Gate in Killaloe, with people encouraged to bring their family, friends, pets and wrap up warm.

For more information and to find the link to donate you can head over the Clóda’s Instagram page, no cash donations will be take on the day.