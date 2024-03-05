The Tipperary Haka rings out around Semple Stadium

Over 200 primary school kids from Templemore took over a wet and windy Semple Stadium yesterday to record what they hope will become the ”Tipperary Haka”.

Children from St Colmcilles and St Joseph’s primary schools were involved in a project with Peter O’Toole from The Hot House Flowers and Music Generation to reimagine the game of hurling into a form of musical expression.

The hurling-mad students have recorded their own original song using the clash of hurleys to make the rhythm and the Sounds of Semple” as a backdrop.

Director of Music Generation Tipperary Dr Aidan O’Donnell says it all started from trying to use the student’s love of hurling to get them more interested in music.