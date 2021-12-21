Tipperary Gardaí warn of the dangers of illegal taxis

A Clonmel Superintendent is warning people in Tipperary not to use illegal taxis.

Gardaí discovered three people operating illegal hackneys in a recent operation that included Fethard, Poulmucka and Killenaule.

Superintendent Willie Leahy told Tipp Today that these drivers are not insured for these journeys, they’re not Garda vetted and their vehicle hasn’t passed the required inspections for licenced taxis.

“These illegal vehicles being used for hackneys are no cheaper than the people who have gone through the process of applying for a hackney licence.

“There are significant risks by using them, first and foremost they’re not Garda vetted and we all know of the different issues that we see in investigations – were people properly vetted when they had access to children and vulnerable adults and they weren’t vetted.

“Illegal hackneys are not vetted, so the person that’s employing them may think they know the individual, may think they know their background, but at the end of the day they’re not sure because they haven’t been vetted.”