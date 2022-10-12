Tipperary family living in a tent are in need of emergency accommodation

A Tipperary father whose family are living in a tent says he just wants help for his wife and kids.

Graham King has been in a tent in the Castlelough area for 46 days now with his wife Patricia and their two kids, who both have autism, as they can’t find anyone to rent to them.

He told Tipp Today that because his wife has a job they don’t qualify for housing nor emergency accommodation and the next step will be her quitting her job.

Graham says his children need routine and while they are not looking for a handout they need a landlord who will accommodate a family :

“Leave me out of it for the minute, if some one could even help my wife and kids to get a house or some sort of emergency accommodation or that they would be willing to house us. The deposit is sitting in our account… we know our limits, we know what we can pay, we just want a house we’re just like anyone else… we just want a sympathetic landlord that can house a family and you’ll never have to worry about bills or rent.”