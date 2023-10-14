Tipperary ETB launches new Statement of Strategy

Tipperary ETB has launched a new Statement of Strategy for the next four years.

The local education and training board operates 30 schools and further education centres accross the county.

It’s one of the biggest employers in the county with more than one-and-a-half-thousand staff and 18-hundred stuents.

C-E-O Bernadette Cullen says their main focus now and into the future is on those students:

“In order to stay centred on students, we actually all the time have to be reviewing our practice and make sure that our programs are meeting the needs of individual learners, of the community, and of the economy. So our focus is on making sure we strengthen learner voice, continue to offer a variety of programmes that meets the needs, but also to develop our infrastructure.”