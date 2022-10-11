Tipperary CYPSC to launch three year plan

Today will see the launch of the Tipperary Children and Young People’s Plan for 2022 to 2025.

Representatives from Tipperary CYPSC and local child and family services will be attending the Anner Hotel in Thurles to discuss the three-year plan at 3pm.

The initiative aims to address gaps in the service provision for children and young people in Tipperary and focuses on better outcomes for them.

CYPSC’s main goal is to improve support for this demographic to ensure safety, happiness, security, and the skills needed to confidently transition into adulthood.