Works to commence at Clonmel cemetery shortly

It is hoped that contractors will be appointed to carry out the works at St. Patrick’s Cemetery this week after designs are completed.

This will the entrance on the Silversprings side done to replicate the old one on the Waterford Road.

Furthermore the council has said they will also begin the extension works in the next 2- 3 weeks.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose has also asked that they insert more taps around the graveyard as part of the process.

“That they also look at providing taps as part of that extension for people to water their loved ones flowers. And that they would also do an inventory of the existing taps as some people have to walk very long ways in order to fill their watering cans. So they will as part of that be looking at that . But I am delighted that as part of this contract they will also be looking at updating the paths in the cemetery. ”

Cllr. Ambrose also gave an idea of some of the details of the new entrance.

“We have the new entrance which is accessible via the Silversprings road, but the new entrance was never developed, so what I have asked is that the entrance would be the very same as the old entrance on the Waterford Road side. So it will replica of the old entrance on the Waterford road side, so hopefully we will have the full design for that .. and we can go to contract.