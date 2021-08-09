Way cleared for telecommunications mast in Cahir

An Bord Pleanala has overturned a planning decision by Tipperary County Council in relation to a communications structure in Cahir.

Tipperary County Council ruled against the planned mast in Cahir due to the sites close proximity to the residential areas of Mountain View Drive, Millennium Place and Ginchy Terrace as well as local playing fields.

Eircom appealed this decision to An Bord Pleanala on the grounds that they were seeking a location to provide mobile and broadband cover in the area which is not available from current sites. They also say the 18 metre mast would not be detrimental to the visual amenity of the area.

Among the other issues raised by Eircom was that telecommunications is regarded as the 4th utility after water, electricity and gas with indoor mobile reception insufficient in certain buildings in urban areas and with more people working from home the proposed upgrade of the existing site in Cahir would facilitate enhanced broadband provision.

The Bord Pleanala inspectors report said a response from Tipperary County Council to the appeal was received too late.

The inspector also felt the fact that the site is an established Eircom communications facility makes it the most appropriate location for the mast and also felt the mast would not impact significantly on the visual amenity of the area.

As a result An Bord Pleanala has granted conditional permission for the structure at Mountain View Drive.