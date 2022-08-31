Water supply under pressure in Tipperary

Irish Water is urging people in Tipperary to reduce their water usage due to drought conditions.

There is severe depletion across the county as supplies remain under pressure.

Areas of particular concern include Carrick-on-Suir (Crotty’s Lake Supply), Coalbrook, Tullohea, Kilcash, Dualla, Commons, Glengar, Templemore, and Templetuohy.

Some Fethard Regional Supply network customers, including those in Moyglass, Arbourhill, Killenaule and Ballinure, are also experiencing reduced pressure and intermittent supply.

For more advice and tips on how to conserve water visit the water.ie website.

The public right across Tipperary is being asked to:

Avoid power washing and keep the garden hose in the shed

Take shorter showers and refrain from baths unless absolutely necessary

Check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water

Remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water so please refrain from using at this time and if already filled consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car.

Report any visible leaks on the public network to Irish Water at water.ie or call 1800 278 278.

Where householders experience very low flow or pressure, lower than neighbouring properties, they may have a service pipe leak. Irish Water’s First-Fix-Free Scheme can help with the location and repair of external leaks. Details at www.water.ie or call 1800 278 278