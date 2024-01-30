Uisce Éireann holding up multi million Euro Carrick project

Tipperary County Council is calling on Uisce Éireann to stop delaying a major regeneration project in Carrick-on-Suir.

Councillors in the local Municipal District are writing to the CEO of the company to demand that it gives a commitment to put in the underground pipes needed to future-proof the €18 million capital investment in the town.

The first phase of the Carrick on Suir Regeneration Plan is being delayed because if it goes ahead without Irish Water then the streets will all have to be dug up again when the utility gets around to doing its share of the work.

Cllr David Dunne says Uisce Éireann can’t be allow to delay the whole project from getting started.