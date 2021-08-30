Tipp County Council to hold mattress amnesty

People will have the opportunity to dispose of unwanted mattresses at Civic Amenity Sites across Tipperary during September.

2,000 mattresses have already been recycled at these centres already this year.

As part of Tipperary County Council’s anti-dumping initiative the mattresses will be taken free of charge next month – it normally costs €20 for a double mattress and €18 for a single.

Marian O’Neill is Senior Executive Officer for Environment and Climate Action with the local authority.

She says the mattresses brought to the civic sites are put to good use.

“Households are making a significant contribution to the environment by bringing the mattresses because the company that we recycle them to extend the life of them.”

“The cloth material goes for insulation in attics and walls while the metal – the springs – is recycled to a scrap merchant. So even items like mattresses actually do contribute to the circular economy as well as creating employment.”

Householders can bring their mattresses to the recycling centres one day in September each.

Nenagh Civic Amenity Site on the 10th September 2021 from 8:30-12:30 and 13:00-15:30

Roscrea Civic Amenity Site on the 10th September 2021 from 8:30-12:30 and 13:00-15:30

Clonmel Civic Amenity Site on the 17th September 2021 from 8:30-12:30 and 13:00-15:30

Donohill Civic Amenity Site on the 24th September 2021 from 8:30-12:30 and 13:00-15:30

Cashel Civic Amenity Site on the 24th September 2021 from 8:30-12:30 and 13:00-15:30