Thurles flooding issues to be tackled by Irish Water

Irish Water says flood prone areas in Thurles are being looked at in detail.

The water authority met with local councillors and county council officials yesterday, following Sunday’s flooding on Friar Street in the town.

Elected representatives called on Irish Water to bring in short-term solutions because of the frequency of the flooding and the damage it causes.

Irish Water said it was aware of the extent of the issues in Thurles, and that a survey of the network was carried out to prioritise upgrades.

The meeting was told that Irish Water plans to incorporate the issues into design solutions and bring them in on a phased basis to fast-track fixes in areas like Friar Street.