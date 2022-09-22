Smith: Turnover of Council engineers impacting projects

A local councillor has called out the high turnover of engineers within Tipperary County Council.

Councillor Michael Smith says the council has seen five engineers come and go in the Roscrea-Templemore area since they began the term.

He says this has a negative impact on projects and progress.

The Fianna Fáil councillor told Tipp FM that consistency is needed when it comes to advancing projects.

“Our last engineer was only with us for a matter of months, and now we’re going to have another engineer. I don’t think it’s fair. It doesn’t allow those engineers to bed in to work with councillors to advance different projects. But when you have chopping and changing in a short period of time, I don’t think it helps local government and what we’re trying to achieve.

“I would’ve thought that we could have an engineer working longer; that would give us that opportunity to deliver all these different projects. When you look at the term of the council, we’re just over three years into this term. We would have had five engineers in the Roscrea-Templemore area. When you’re working with officials trying to advance projects, and you’re working with the community, you need a certain consistency and familiarity.”