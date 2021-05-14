Significant funds for Tipperary Local Improvement Scheme

€620,000 in roads funding has been allocated to Tipperary under the Local Improvement Scheme.

The funding announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, is to go towards improving access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

The national allocation of €10.5 million is a five percent increase on last year.

Tipperary’s allocation of €620,000 is only surpassed by western counties – Mayo, Cork, Donegal, Galway and Kerry.