Significant funding expected for Tipperary under RRDF

Tipperary is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of a major government funding announcement this morning.

€115 million is being allocated to 23 towns around the country under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys says it forms part of the government’s five year plan for rural development.

“This represents the largest single investment ever under my Departments Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

“That fund is all about breathing new life into town centres, combatting vacancy and dereliction by regenerating iconic town buildings and developing the likes of town parks and outdoor areas.”