Significant drop in water quality in Tipp’s rivers and lakes

The number of rivers and lakes in Tipperary with satisfactory water quality has almost halved in the last 12 years.

That’s according to the county’s new Community Water Officer who’s highlighting the situation to Councillors.

Catherine Seale-Duggan is working with the Local Authority Water Programme – or LAWPRO.

Only a third of Tipperary has satisfactory water quality at the moment and that’s down from 61 percent in 2012.

Catherine says she wants to help local people get involved in improving things in their areas.