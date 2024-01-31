Significant cut in key funding for County Council

A Tipperary Councillor says local villages will lose out after a 50-percent cut in the local authorities I-P-B funding.

The Carrick-on-Suir District has heard it will only be getting half last year’s allocation from the Irish Public Bodies fund.

Cllr Imelda Goldsboro says there won’t be enough money this year to maintain the footpaths across the county.

The Fianna Fail representative says local residents will have to suffer as a result.

The area’s monthly meeting has been told the I-P-B allocation is dropping from €150,000 last year to just €75,000 for 2024.