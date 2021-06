Just under €1 million in additional roads funding has been announced for Tipperary.

The Climate Adaptation Investment Programme has been announced by the Department of Transport today, with €17.3 million going towards works on regional and local roads in the country.

Tipperary County Council will benefit to the tune of €973,000 to go towards 21 roadwork schemes.

The types of projects approved for funding include flood alleviation, bridge strengthening and repairs, and embankment stability.