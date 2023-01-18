Ryan calls for Government intervention on Thurles flooding problems

The days of talking about flood reliefs for Thurles are long gone.

That’s according to Cllr Jim Ryan who said that the issues with flooding in the town have only gotten worse in recent years.

The issue was raised at this month’s meeting of the Thurles Municipal District in the wake of the recent heavy rains.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Cllr Jim Ryan said that government intervention should be sought to alleviate issues with flooding in the town.

There doesn’t seem to be any concrete flood relief plans for Thurles which is why I raised the issue at the council meeting this week and I expressed my concerns over that and I stressed the importance of the County Council in compiling this survey, this report and and bringing it forward to the government to see if a flood relief plan for Thurles can be implemented in the short term.”

Cllr Ryan also said that heavy rains and bad weather conditions will continue to lead to flooding in Thurles unless something is done.

“The problem that Thurles has is there isn’t that many towns in the country that have a river flowing through the heart of the town like Thurles and as a result of the heavy rains, it will break the bank and it will cause flooding.

“Unless something is done about it, this matter is only going to get worse, and we’ve seen extreme weathers over the last number of months and last number of years in Ireland and across the world, and it’s only going to get worse. So we need now to plan for the future, the future generation and we need to ensure that flood relief works are carried out in Thurles as a matter of urgency.”