Refusal of planning permission for housing development in Thurles successfully appealed to An Bord Pleanala

The refusal of planning permission for a housing development in Thurles has been successfully appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The plans were originally lodged with Tipperary County Council in July of 2020 and finished up with the state planning appeals board in august of 2021.

Delta Properties Thurles Limited is the company behind this drawn out planning application.

They had sought approval to construct 26 houses on the Dublin Road in the town over two and a half years ago.

This would have entailed the demolition of two agricultural sheds on the 1.6 hectare site.

Tipperary County Council refused permission saying they were concerned that the Surface Water Drainage proposals for the site may not be able to cater for the storm water discharge.

This decision was taken to An Bord Pleanala who have now overturned the local authority decision and granted permission for the housing development near the Anner Hotel.

They accepted that the provision of an overflow pond on lands adjacent to the proposed development would be adequate to cater for the storm water discharge.