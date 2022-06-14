Protest in Ballyporeen today over controversial road works

People are protesting in Ballyporeen today over controversial road works.

Members of the community having been expressing their anger and fear because of the proposed new layout along the N8 Burncourt/Ballyporeen road.

These plans would see the narrowing of the road, the removal of parking spaces and the development of a plaza across from the post office with only 4 parking spaces.

Local councillors were there to meet the community today with Michéal Anglim reassuring protestors their concerns have been taken into consideration.

However, Carmel Clancy is unsure about this and told Tipp Today that work has already started :

“They have already begun the project, why would they have begun the project if they are interested in a solution.”

“If it’s for health and safety…Four cars have to reverse out onto a main road from the parking spaces, it’s going to be so dangerous.”

Pat Russell from the post office which is opposite the proposed new plaza says they ‘reject’ the plans.

He says that people are angry because they feel the proper protocols were not adhered to and locals should have had a say :

“they come in they say they are going to do something here and they don’t tell anyone what it is or what the plan is here.”

“ So that’s why we’re here to reject what they want to do here.”