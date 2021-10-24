O’Meara: Borrisokane regeneration process was money well spent

As part of the overall Borrisokane regeneration process, footpaths in the area have been upgraded.

Footpaths on Tower Hill were improved, as part of the works, which have seen more than a €4 million overall spend.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Councillor Michael O’Meara welcomed the works, saying how beneficial the regeneration scheme has been.

“Over €4.5 million spent over the past seven years in Borrisokane, in upgrading the storm water footpaths and now the extra work on Tower Hill is especially welcome for people who walk into the town.

“Very, very good work done by the engineers in the council and the contractor on site and this work is especially welcomed by myself and the other members.”