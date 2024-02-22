Munster Hotel car park to remain open for another two months

There’s been another stay of execution on the loss of a hundred car parking spaces in the Cathedral St area of Thurles.

Negotiations had broken down between the owner and Tipperary County Council on a new lease for the use of the old Munster Hotel Car Park.

The latest deal was due to finish at the end of this month prompting fears of traffic and parking chaos at school and mass times.

Local TD Jackie Cahill says the owner has now agreed to extend the deadline by two more months so more talks can happen.

Deputy Cahill is backing calls from his Fianna Fail colleague Cllr Seamus Hanafin for the local authority to buy the whole site and redevelop it.

Deputy Cahill says it could be used for future expansion plans at the Mary I campus.