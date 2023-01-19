Moran: Lack of toilet facilities an issue in Templemore Town Park

There have been renewed calls for Tipperary County Council to reinstate public toilets in a Mid-Tipp park.

This comes from Cllr Eddie Moran as currently the only toilet facilities at the Templemore Town Park are shared between the park and the pitch and putt club and are not always open, leading to parents having to find alternative options for their children while at the park.

At this month’s meeting of the Thurles Municipal District, Cllr Moran said it was a disgrace that the town park didn’t have reliable facilities.

Speaking to Tipp FM Cllr Moran said that the council should reinstate the public toilets that used to be at the park.

“We had toilets there before, there was public toilets there in the Town Park where the old swimming pool was and the facilities are still there, the groundworks are still there and that’s there it should be – put back where it was years ago.”

Cllr Moran said he understood that anti-social behaviour would be a concern if new facilities were installed, but that could be easily rectified.

“The pitch and putt course have toilets for the public, but they’re not open all the time and we need toilets open there from 9 o’clock in the morning until 5 o’clock in the evening, supervised by somebody.”