Moloney highlights need for Cahir roundabout to be rejuvenated

A local councillor is calling for the renovation of a roundabout in Cahir.

Cllr Andy Moloney told this month’s meeting of the Tipp-Cashel-Cahir MD meeting that the entrance roundabout to the town is a “complete eyesore” and should be re-advertised under the Roundabout Sponsorship Scheme.

He began advocating in 2016 for sponsorship for the roundabout and says that roundabouts in Clonmel have been amended while Cahir is still waiting.

The independent councillor told Tipp FM that the roundabout on the Tipperary Roads needs restoring as soon as possible.

“To go back and rejuvenate the whole thing and try and get moving again. To see if the sponsors are out there, because there’s a change in the economy, the sponsors might be gone. But if the sponsors are still around, we need to go back and try and get it.

“At the time of the Royal visit to Cahir, some work was done on it but it actually made it worse than what it was already. It’s an entrance to the town, a very important entrance to a tourist town, and we need to have it looking well. So, the sooner we get on with sponsorship and get it built back up, the better.”