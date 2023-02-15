Major Carrick on Suir project goes to tender.

Tipperary County Council intends to appoint an Architect led Single Point Design Team for refurbishment and alteration works at the old Post Office in the town.

This would see the building on Main Street put into use as a Digital and Enterprise Working Hub.

Local Councillor Kieran Bourke says the plans have huge potential.

“Absolutely, right in the middle of the town and just around the corner there’s a massive car park which is directly opposite our Town Hall – Civic buildings so its easy to park. It has access to the Main Street, it has access to coffee shops, restaurants, you name it.

“This facility is going to provide remote working desks for people to work in a professional, comfortable environment.£

It’s hoped the Digital and Enterprise Hub will be up and running by the end of the year.

Councillor Bourke has praised the efforts of Director of Services Brian Beck in progressing the project.