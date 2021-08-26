Locals urged to get involved in proposals for Cashel

People will have the opportunity to have their say on the Cashel Plaza from today on, as the public consultation opens.

The design team will come up with a strategy for signage to make the town more attractive to visitors.

It’s hoped that people will get involved and give their input into how visitors can be given a memorable welcome to Cashel .

District Administrator for the Tipperary, Cahir, Cashel Municipal District, Anthony Coleman explained on Tipp Today earlier how this could boost the town.

“We’re looking at further upgrades throughout the town, so coming up from Lower Gate, Hogan Square, the Plaza itself and up Friar Street with connections up as far as the Rock of Cashel.

“This is part of the Fáilte Ireland Destination Towns funding scheme and it’s about ensuring that the hundreds of thousands of people that come to the Rock of Cashel each year, that more of them stay in Cashel for longer and spend some time coming down into the town and perhaps going into shops and cafes and making the town centre even more attractive than it is.”

He added that they had already made some temporary changes and they would like feedback on whether or not these should be permanent and if people would like to see things like a bandstand, a covered area for a farmer’s market or a marquee for events.