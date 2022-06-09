Last chance to make submissions on Tipperary bathing waters survey

Today is the final day to participate in the identification of new bathing waters in Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council is required to identify official bathing areas in the county so they can be safely monitored.

Having it officially identified also means the water quality must meet stringent standards in order to protect people’s health.

To help with this process, the Council are asking people who swim at beaches, lakes and rivers to tell them if they think they should maintain existing designated bathing waters or give a new official bathing area designation to certain areas.

If you are a regular swimmer and want to help you can submit your response by email before the end of today.

WEBSITE:https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/public-participation-identification-bathing-waters

EMAIL: [email protected]

Closing date for submissions to Tipperary County Council is 9th June 2022