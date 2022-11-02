Irish Water accused of preventing progress at West Tipp housing estate

Irish Water is blocking a West Tipp estate from being taken in charge.

That’s the case being put forward by Tipperary county Council who were before the Joint Committee on Public Petitions last week.

The Rocksprings Estate near Kilross was developed by Terence Coskeran in 2004 under the agreement that the Local Authority would assume charge of it.

However, the subsequent establishment of Irish Water has seen them block Tipperary County Council in this case due to the estate having its own sewage system or DPI.

Local TD, and Chair of the Committee Martin Browne says both Coskeran and the residents are being left in limbo over something very pointless, however he is hopeful the will see movement in the new year.

“the Department itself has a big responsibility here and they have assured us that they have put 5 or 6 different options or actions that could be taken to resolve this and resolve it fairly quick and they have agreed to pursue that and come back to the committee as early in January as possible with the response from Irish Water and the Department and I suppose the EPA are involved in this as well.

Deputy Browne went on to say it’s important this is resolved to encourage more small developers like Mr. Coskeran to invest in the county.

“There are estates out there that developers have walked away from and have left them and there is no chance at all by the looks of it of those estates being taken in charge and we have a small developer here that’s done everything by the book and is running into these kid of road blocks or red tape and it just doesn’t seem to make sense to anybody that this is dragging on this long for something that should be easily resolved.”