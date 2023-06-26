Glowing report for Clonmel in litter survey

Clonmel is “Cleaner than European Norms” according to the Irish Business Against Litter Survey.

The research released this morning shows over 90 percent of towns studied were clean, compared to 28 percent of cities.

Clonmel ranked 4th of the 40 areas surveys while Maynooth in Kildare came out as the cleanest town in Ireland with Dundalk being the filthiest.

An Taisce, who carry out the surveys for IBAL, commented that Clonmel has retained its customary high levels of cleanliness on its return to the League, with nine out of the ten sites surveyed getting the top litter grade.

The only heavily littered site was the Recycle Facility in the car park by the Greyhound Stadium – this wasn’t just casually littered but subject to dumping and has been highlighted in previous IBAL surveys.

They described the Kickham Barracks Plaza as a wonderful new addition to Clonmel. An Taisce also said that clearly a careful eye is kept on the closed down/boarded up properties (of which there were plenty) at Market Place, as there was no litter directly associated with them.

Waterford and Galway are the cleanest cities with Dublin City Centre and north inner city being the dirtiest.