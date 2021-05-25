Funding available for local groups under Community Enhancement Programme

Community groups in Tipperary are being encouraged to apply for funding to allow them re-open facilities post Covid-19.

Tipperary County Council has been allocated almost €150,000 from a government Community Enhancement Programme to aid local groups.

It will also cover small grants for repairs and renovations as well as new equipment and safety upgrades.

Eddie Meegan is an administrative officer in the Community and Economics section of Tipperary County Council.

“We have ringfenced €50,000 of this for specific projects to support migrants, training through the PPN (Public Participation Network), South Tipperary Development Company and North Tipperary Development Company.

“They also include support for Garda Youth Diversion Projects, Greener Communities, Age Friendly, Food Poverty and Dementia Awareness.”

“So we have nearly €100,000 available for the likes of community groups, tidy towns, residents committees and sports groups.”

Applications for funding can be made through the council website – the closing date is June 9th.