Fianna Fáil announce second candidate for Tipp-Cashel LEA

Tipperary Town’s Jacqui Finnan has been selected as a Fianna Fáil candidate for the Cashel-Tipperary LEA in the upcoming Local Elections in June.

She joins Cashel based Cllr. Roger Kennedy on the Fianna Fáil ticket, looking to make a gain in the area for the party.

Jacqui just missed out in the 2019 Tipperary County Council elections and also served as a member of Tipperary Town Council while her father Christy Kinahan was a Councillor for over 30 years.

“I knew nothing only politics my entire life and I got involved as a community activist very early in my adult life. I was also a member of the Town Council and I loved every second of that but unfortunately Town Council’s were abolished after my one term. So here we are I’m running again for the County Council.”