Dunne: Vacant shops need to be maintained

A local councillor says the owners of vacant shops in Carrick on Suir must take responsibility for the appearance of their premises.

Of the 50 applications in the town to the Shopfront Enhancement Scheme 36 were approved leaving just 14 missing out.

Some of the works that will be carried out include painting shopfronts, decluttering, improving displays, replacing signage and installing planters.

However, Sinn Féin councillor Davy Dunne says there is still a responsibility on those who were unsuccessful to maintain their shopfronts.

“There’s people there that can’t be turning to the council to bail them out of holes all the time.”

“Everybody was entitled to apply.. but there needs to be more of an effort for people to maintain the standard of their buildings even if they are not in use.”