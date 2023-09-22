District Manager says Council is considering CPO for Market Place

Tipperary County Council is considering issuing a compulsory purchase order to the owners of Market Place in Clonmel.

The site in the centre of the South Tipperary town has been mostly derelict for years after Supervalu closed down in 2016.

Fine Gael Cllr Michael Murphy is calling for the local authority to buy the site and redevelop it.

Clonmel District Manager Sinead Carr has told Tipp FM they will move to CPO if the owners don’t come up with their own plans soon.

“I know they have been engaging with the planning – that they start to get up and running and implement it. But certainly our key focus is on those type of sites including Market Place and CPO would be an option for all sites.”

Sinead Carr they can’t wait any longer for the owners to come up with new plans.

“We’ve been engaging with the owners of Market Place for a significant period of time. We’ve been looking actively looking at a number of different options and plans with them. Unfortunately nothing has come to fruition and really we can’t leave a street such as Market Place in the state that it’s in at this point in time whether it’s through CPO’s or derelict site levies.”