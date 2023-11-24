Council rejects plans for North Tipp windfarm

Proposals for a windfarm on the Tipp – Offaly border have been refused planning permission.

Carrig Renewable Energy Limited had sought planning for a number of wind turbines near Carrig village.

The application was lodged with Tipperary County Council in September for seven wind turbines on a 79 hectare site.

These would range from 180 to 185 metres in height with the plans also including an electrical substation.

Consultations were held with locals about the plans before the application was lodged while there were 44 submissions to the County Council during the planning process.

Permission has been refused for a number of reasons including that the proposed site is located on lands identified as an area unsuitable for new wind energy development within the Tipperary Renewable Energy Strategy.

Its proximity to a number of European Sites with a conservation objective to maintain or restore the favourable conservation conditions of a number of bird species was also an issue

Planning officials also considered that the applicants’ had failed to demonstrate that the proposed development would not have a significant detrimental impact on the capacity and operation of the local road network.