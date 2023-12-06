Concern over possible closure of Thurles car park

The possible loss of vital car park in Thurles is a huge concern according to a local Councillor.

Independent Jim Ryan says around 100 spaces could be unavailable following a failure to agree on future rent between the owner the Munster Hotel and Tipperary County Council.

It had been feared the car park would close over the coming days but Cllr Ryan says he has spoken with Martin Healy this morning who has agreed to continue allowing the Council to use the facility off Cathedral Street until February.

Cllr Ryan says efforts have to be made to resolve the situation to avoid major issues.

“A lot of schools, shops, businesses and the church nearby use this car park on a daily basis and this is going to cause huge inconvenience to road users and people generally going about their business in Thurles.

“I’m calling on the relevant bodies – the owner of the car park and the County Council to come together and a bit of common sense could prevail in coming up with some sort of compromises over the rent to ensure that this car park is open for future use.”