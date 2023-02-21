Closing date approaching for two community schemes

Thurles Municipal District have confirmed applications for two community schemes are being accepted until Friday, February 24th.

At this month’s meeting, Cathaoirleach Peggy Ryan confirmed the closing dates for the Contributions to Sporting Clubs – Youth Involvement/Female Participation and the Contributions to Residents Associations for Estate Enhancement Works.

The Contributions to Sporting Clubs Scheme assists clubs with running costs and the development of female participation and involvement.

The contributions to residents’ associations for estate enhancement works help with the maintenance of shrubs, tree planting, green areas, and the erection of estate name plates.

The Contributions to Sporting Clubs – Youth Involvement/Female Participation applications can be made here

The Contributions to Residents Associations for Estate Enhancement Works applications can be made here

The closing date for receipt of completed applications for both scheme forms is 4.30pm on Friday 24th February, 2023.

All fully completed application forms (for both schemes) must be accompanied by a current bank statement.

The closing date for draw down of approved grants is 30th September, 2023.