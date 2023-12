The Cathaoirleach of County Council is wishing everyone in Tipperary a Happy Christmas.

Councillor Ger Darcy took over the Chairmanship of the local authority in July.

He says he hopes everyone in county enjoys the holidays and has a good 2024.

“So, as Cathaoirleach of the County Council its my great pleasure to wish each and every citizen of Tipperary a very peaceful and happy Christmas and a prosperous Ne Year.”