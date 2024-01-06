Christmas festivities winding down

Today is Nollaig na mBan or Little Christmas and the traditional end of the festive period for another year.

It’s also the day most people take down their Christmas trees.

Tipperary County Council has nine sites in towns across the county where you can bring a real trees for recycling.

But any bring centre that takes green waste should also be able to take your tree – they can also take fake trees if they can’t be kept for next year.

Commercial Director at Clonmel Waste on the Cashel Road Mark Muldowney says it’s because they are made up of different plastics