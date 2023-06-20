CastleFest an opportunity to see what Nenagh has to offer

The development of the Historic and Cultural Quarter in Nenagh will be a fantastic amenity for both locals and visitors to the town.

Plans for the quarter focus on the rejuvenation of the area surrounding Nenagh Jail, Nenagh Castle and Banba Square.

This will include two plaza areas with one in Banba Square and the other in the O’Rahilly Street car park.

Nenagh District Administrator Rosemary Joyce says people will have a chance to explore the castle this weekend.

“So often I meet people and they mention that they’ve never been to the top of Nenagh Castle. If you can climb up the 101 steps you get a beautiful view out over Nenagh and on a clear day out as far as the lake.

“This weekend we have Nenagh CastleFest taking place in the Castle grounds and that will be a great opportunity for the people of Nenagh to go in and enjoy what can be seen from the top of the castle.”

Rosemary says the Nenagh Historic and Cultural Quarter will be a huge boost to the area when its complete while pointing out that the first parts of the jigsaw are already in place.

“In the last couple of years we’ve developed the Tourist Office and Information Centre and a Visitor Centre in the former Town Hall. That has been a great attraction to people to come in and to celebrate Nenagh, it’s people, its heritage, its culture – but also the work of local artists.

“So bit by bit individual pieces of the Historic and Cultural Quarter are being brought together and we do think this development will really deliver something that will transform Nenagh.”